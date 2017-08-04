The lobby in the country hit back at the Centre on Friday, as the government may in India following an expert committee suggestion.

According to the Institute of India (TII), which represents over 90% of the legal cigarette trade in India, a on Electronic Nicotine Delivery Systems (ENDS) will not only jeopardise investments made by cigarette in India to develop such products, it will also lead to growth of illicit trade and large scale smuggling of these products.



An official said that e-cigarettes, as is commonly referred to, is gaining popularity in the global market which led global major, to double its stock of in Japan.

"Even then, demand has outstripped the supply there. Countries such as the UK and the US and EU are increasingly adopting this product. However, it is still in a nascent stage in India but has immense potential", an official told Business Standard.

has claimed that it has been able to convert 2.9 million smokers from cigarettes to their brand IQOS.

Indian major ITC Ltd has also come up with Eon, an with produces vapour and is thus smoke-free.

Quoting figures from Euromonitor International and World Health Organisation (WHO), said that the global market for in 2015 was estimated at $10 billion and by 2030 it will be in excess of $60 billion.

Realising the potential, cigarette manufacturers in India are in the process of introducing the product under different brand names.

"Huge investments have been globally made to develop and market such products and in case it is banned in India, it will be detrimental to the companies", an official told Business Standard.

The said that prohibition of in the country would put India at an enormous structural disadvantage versus countries that have espoused a balanced regulatory policy approach on the category.

It pointed that the 160 signatories to the Framework Convention on Control, which includes the US, the UK and EU have not imposed the prohibition on

"In fact, Canada and New Zealand which had earlier prohibited have reversed their decision and allowed these products to be made available in their respective countries", a statement from said.

Furthermore, officials fear that in case in banned in the country, it will lead to no research and development of such products in the country which will lead to overseas' foreign entities only able to patent the technology and the associated requisites.

"It is obvious that a in India would stop all research and innovation in this area by the domestic with no intellectual property being owned by the country, putting India at an enormous disadvantage vis-a-vis countries which would not have prohibited ENDS", a official said.

An is a battery-operated device which burns liquid nicotine, propylene glycol, water, glycerin, and flavour, without any smoke to give a consumer a feeling of smoking a traditional cigarette.

Following an expert committee's conclusion that have cancer causing properties and are not an alternative to a cigarette, the Union government is considering outlawing these products in India.

officials, however, claim that since the is heated and not burned in ENDS, the level of harmful chemicals are significantly reduced compared to cigarette smoke.