Today's picks: From Lupin to Infosys, stocks to watch on Friday

Current: 10,458 (fut: 10,465), Target: NA

Stop-long positions at 10,390. Stop-short positions at 10,530. Big moves could go till 10,585, 10,350. Poor breadth could translate into a drop. A long 10,3400p (80), short 10,300p (54) could gain 10-15 if the futures tests support at 10,400.

Bank

Current: 25,195 (fut: 25,184)

Target: NA

Stop-long positions at 25,050. Stop-short positions at 25,300. Big moves could go till 25,500, 24,850. Trend uncertain, could be a bearish bias.

Current price: Rs 1,162

Target price: Rs 1,190

Keep a stop at Rs 1,160and go long. Add to the position between Rs 1,180 and Rs 1,185.

Book profits at Rs 1,190.

Lupin

Current price: Rs 774

Target price: Rs 762

Keep a stop at Rs 780 and go

short. Add to the position between Rs 765 and Rs 767.

Book profits at Rs 762.

Current price: Rs 372

Target price: Rs 365

Keep a stop at Rs 375 and go

short. Add to the position between Rs 366 and Rs 367.

Book profits at Rs 365.





Target prices, projected movements in terms of next session, unless otherwise stated