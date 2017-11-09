Tokyo Motor Show: Suzuki unveils new vehicle range with enhanced safety

Automobile major Motors launched its new portfolio of cars with enhanced security at the Tokyo Motor Show.

"Based upon Suzuki's tradition of driving performance, this is the next generation EV compact SUV that inheriting the charm of Suzuki's compact SUVs like Jimny and Escudo," said Toshihiro Suzuki, Representative Director and President of Motor Corporation.

The three cars launched were e-SURVIVOR, Spacia Concept and XBee.

-The e-SURVIVOR features the possibility of a 4WD with four electric motors in a lightweight, compact body design.

-The Spacia Concept is a lightweight wagon. It has a low-floor with wider space and easy-to-use sliding doors on both sides of the seats.

-The XBee is a small crossover wagon of a new genre. This wagon is a high-quality outdoor model that caters to XBee Outdoor Adventure.

In addition, proposed the Safety Support, a new safety technology brand of customer-oriented technologies for safety and confidence. will widely deploy this across all ranges from mini to compact cars.

A visitor and internet media reporter from India said, " is very big in India, as you know is one of the largest car companies in India. In India, is known for the reliability and service network. The new generation cars are quite different, quite good, quite young, quite sporty, so I think it's a good preparation for globally".

After succeeding in India, aims further growth in Asia.