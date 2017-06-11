Top 4 cos lose Rs 36,772 cr in market valuation; ITC worst hit

Infosys saw its valuation decline by Rs 4,777 crore to Rs 2,17,899 crore

Infosys saw its valuation decline by Rs 4,777 crore to Rs 2,17,899 crore

Four of the 10 most valued Indian witnessed a combined erosion of Rs 36,771.7 crore from their last week, with and taking the biggest knock.



While TCS, ITC, Infosys and ONGC suffered losses, RIL, Bank, HDFC, HUL, and saw rise in their market capitalisation (m-cap) for the week ended Friday.



The cumulative gain of these companies, which stood at Rs 29,857.7 crore, was less than the total loss suffered by the four firms.



ITC's valuation plummeted by Rs 15,730.86 crore to Rs 3,71,952.87 crore, emerging as the worst hit among the top-10 entities.



The m-cap of slumped by Rs 10,167.41 crore to Rs 4,94,626.67 crore and that of ONGC dived Rs 6,095.79 crore to Rs 2,17,074.17 crore.



Also, Infosys saw its valuation decline by Rs 4,777.64 crore to Rs 2,17,899.66 crore.



From the gainers, stole the show as its m-cap surged Rs 10,172.54 crore to Rs 2,25,079.85 crore.



Bank's valuation jumped Rs 7,989.03 crore to Rs 4,28,196.33 crore and that of rose by Rs 5,523.07 crore to Rs 2,61,427.88 crore.



added Rs 3,495.3 crore to Rs 4,34,229.09 crore in its m-cap and gained Rs 1,785.68 crore at Rs 2,37,051.88 crore.



The valuation of went up by Rs 892.08 crore to Rs 2,33,969.38 crore.



In the ranking of top-10 firms, maintained the numero-uno position followed by RIL, Bank, ITC, HDFC, HUL, SBI, Maruti, Infosys and ONGC.



Suzuki had zipped past Infosys and ONGC in m-cap ranking on Friday.



Both the BSE and NSE indices recorded their first weekly fall in five weeks by losing 11.23 points, or 0.03 per cent and 14.75 points, or 0.15 per cent, respectively.

Press Trust of India