Top seven companies add Rs 48,519 cr in m-cap

Seven of the top-10 most valued Indian companies together added Rs 48,518.62 crore in market valuation last week, with Bank emerging as the biggest gainer.



While TCS, Bank, RIL, ONGC, Infosys, and saw rise in their market capitalisation (m-cap) for the week ended Friday, ITC, and on the other hand suffered losses.



Bank's valuation zoomed Rs 18,585.92 crore to Rs 3,52,313.93 crore, becoming the biggest gainer among the top-10 firms.



The of soared Rs 14,613.6 crore to Rs 3,48,828.60 crore and that of jumped Rs 7,269.83 crore to Rs 2,29,625.56 crore.



IOC's valuation gained Rs 2,355.55 crore to Rs 1,86,709.55 crore, Rs 2,282.59 crore to Rs 2,22,355.48 crore and Rs 2,256.14 crore to Rs 4,74,508.60 crore.



The of climbed Rs 1,154.99 crore to Rs 2,49,349.76 crore.



On the other hand, lost Rs 5,940.26 crore to Rs 2,14,327.80 crore in its



ITC's valuation declined by Rs 5,820.54 crore to Rs 3,25,283.02 crore and that of dipped Rs 5,090.07 crore to Rs 1,96,495.54 crore.



In the ranking of top-10 companies, led the chart followed by Bank, RIL, ITC, ONGC, Infosys, HDFC, SBI, and



Over the last week, both Sensex and Nifty recorded their fourth straight weekly gains by surging 134.50 points, or 0.47 per cent, and 28.15 points, or 0.32 per cent, respectively.

