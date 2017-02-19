Top seven companies add Rs 48,519 cr in m-cap

Seven of the top-10 most valued Indian companies together added Rs 48,518.62 crore in market valuation last week, with HDFC Bank emerging as the biggest gainer.
While TCS, HDFC Bank, RIL, ONGC, Infosys, HDFC and IOC saw rise in their market capitalisation (m-cap) for the week ended Friday, ITC, SBI and CIL on the other hand suffered losses.
HDFC Bank's valuation zoomed Rs 18,585.92 crore to Rs 3,52,313.93 crore, becoming the biggest gainer among the top-10 firms.
The m-cap of RIL soared Rs 14,613.6 crore to Rs 3,48,828.60 crore and that of Infosys jumped Rs 7,269.83 crore to Rs 2,29,625.56 crore.
IOC's valuation gained Rs 2,355.55 crore to Rs 1,86,709.55 crore, HDFC Rs 2,282.59 crore to Rs 2,22,355.48 crore and TCS Rs 2,256.14 crore to Rs 4,74,508.60 crore.
The m-cap of ONGC climbed Rs 1,154.99 crore to Rs 2,49,349.76 crore.
On the other hand, SBI lost Rs 5,940.26 crore to Rs 2,14,327.80 crore in its m-cap.
ITC's valuation declined by Rs 5,820.54 crore to Rs 3,25,283.02 crore and that of CIL dipped Rs 5,090.07 crore to Rs 1,96,495.54 crore.
In the ranking of top-10 companies, TCS led the chart followed by HDFC Bank, RIL, ITC, ONGC, Infosys, HDFC, SBI, CIL and IOC.
Over the last week, both Sensex and Nifty recorded their fourth straight weekly gains by surging 134.50 points, or 0.47 per cent, and 28.15 points, or 0.32 per cent, respectively.
