Top seven Indian companies add Rs 37,833 cr in market cap

The combined market valuation of seven of the top-10 most valued Indian companies surged by Rs 37,833.55 crore last week, with HDFC
Bank emerging the biggest gainer.
Barring TCS, ONGC
and HUL, the remaining seven companies saw spurt in market capitalisation (m-cap) for the week ended Friday.
HDFC
Bank's m-cap
surged by Rs 10,080.95 crore to Rs 3,14,988.19 crore, making it the biggest gainer among the top-10 firms.
The valuation of ITC
jumped Rs 8,303.13 crore to Rs 3,02,427.98 crore and RIL
soared Rs 5,660.07 crore to Rs 3,53,600.25 crore.
CIL's m-cap
zoomed Rs 5,617.7 crore to Rs 1,95,409.24 crore and of SBI
rose by Rs 3,842.58 crore to Rs 1,94,768.08 crore.
The valuation of HDFC
moved up by Rs 3,479.25 crore to Rs 1,97,200.14 crore and Infosys
gained Rs 849.87 crore to Rs 2,23,986.56 crore.
On the other hand, TCS
saw an erosion of Rs 6,226.55 crore to Rs 4,43,740.37 crore.
ONGC's valuation dropped by Rs 1,860.82 crore to Rs 2,57,948.03 crore and HUL
declined by Rs 1,028.03 crore to Rs 1,79,191.12 crore.
In terms of top-10 companies ranking, TCS
led the chart followed by RIL, HDFC
Bank, ITC, ONGC, Infosys, HDFC, CIL, SBI
and HUL.
Over the past week, both key indices — Sensex and Nifty — recorded a rise of 478.83 points, or 1.78 per cent, and 156.55 points, or 1.89 per cent, respectively.
