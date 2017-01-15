Top seven Indian companies add Rs 37,833 cr in market cap

The combined market valuation of seven of the top-10 most valued Indian companies surged by Rs 37,833.55 crore last week, with Bank emerging the biggest gainer.

Barring TCS, and HUL, the remaining seven companies saw spurt in market capitalisation (m-cap) for the week ended Friday.

Bank's surged by Rs 10,080.95 crore to Rs 3,14,988.19 crore, making it the biggest gainer among the top-10 firms.

The valuation of jumped Rs 8,303.13 crore to Rs 3,02,427.98 crore and soared Rs 5,660.07 crore to Rs 3,53,600.25 crore.

CIL's zoomed Rs 5,617.7 crore to Rs 1,95,409.24 crore and of rose by Rs 3,842.58 crore to Rs 1,94,768.08 crore.

The valuation of moved up by Rs 3,479.25 crore to Rs 1,97,200.14 crore and gained Rs 849.87 crore to Rs 2,23,986.56 crore.

On the other hand, saw an erosion of Rs 6,226.55 crore to Rs 4,43,740.37 crore.

ONGC's valuation dropped by Rs 1,860.82 crore to Rs 2,57,948.03 crore and declined by Rs 1,028.03 crore to Rs 1,79,191.12 crore.

In terms of top-10 companies ranking, led the chart followed by RIL, Bank, ITC, ONGC, Infosys, HDFC, CIL, and HUL.

Over the past week, both key indices — Sensex and Nifty — recorded a rise of 478.83 points, or 1.78 per cent, and 156.55 points, or 1.89 per cent, respectively.