Toro Finserve to launch $500-mn realty fund

Private equity firm is raising a $500-million fund to invest in real estate for health care enterprises. This is the first fund focused on putting money on infrastructure for hospitals and diagnostic companies in the country, it says.



India Healthcare Opportunities Fund, which has got commitments of $110 mn from investors, has investment advisors such as Dr Chairman Arvind Lal, former Pfizer India Managing Director Kewal Handa, and Sampat Shivangi, ex-chairman of American Association of Physicians of Indian Origin. The fund will have an initial size of $250 million, with additional leverage of $250 mn.



Investment opportunities in India’s health-care sector are huge, owing to the limited infrastructure. There are around nine hospital beds per 10,000 population, compared to 39 beds for a similar population in India needs three million beds to achieve the target of 30 beds per 10,000 by 2025, and an additional 1.54 million doctors and 2.4 million nurses need to meet the growing demand for health care.

