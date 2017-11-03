Torrent Pharma Q2 net drops a tad to Rs 204 cr as US biz shrinks 20%

Ahmedabad-based posted a marginal drop in profit after tax (PAT) to Rs 204 crore in the second quarter ending September 2017. from Rs 207 crore in the corresponding quarter last year as its US business shrank 20 per cent on a year-on-year basis.

The company's revenues in Q2FY18 were flat at Rs 1,429 crore. The Ebitda came in at Rs 405 crore, up 9 per cent y-o-y.

Torrent said in a statement in Ahmedabad, "Previous period includes exceptional revenues and profits, primarily on account of the launch of a new product in the US market, which had limited competition."





ALSO READ: Samir Mehta is building Torrent Pharma through a string of acquisitions Research and development spend during Q2FY18 was Rs 107 crore as against Rs 111 crore a year ago.

During the quarter under review, the company's domestic formulations business grew 22 per cent to Rs 607 crore, while the Brazilian business fell from Rs 157 in Q2FY17 to Rs 120 crore in Q2FY18. US business was down 20 per cent y-o-y to Rs 255 crore. The company filed two ANDAs during the quarter for the German business grew 19 per cent to Rs 221 crore.

As for H1, Torrent's revenues were down 6 per cent to Rs 2,803 crore. H1FY18 PAT came in at Rs 392 crore, down 21 per cent.

Domestic formulation business recorded revenues of Rs 1,071 crore for H1FY17-18, clocking a 6 per cent year-on-year growth. The US business, on the other hand, shrank 30 per cent during H1 to Rs 527 crore.

Torrent said, "During current period, revenues got impacted due to continuous price erosion and customer consolidation."

Torrent shares were down 0.76 per cent in day's trade to Rs 1,315.30 a share on the BSE.