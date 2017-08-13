Touchkin's bot to keep tab on your mental health

Wysa is an application with a little penguin that sits on your smartphone and aims to help you face whatever trouble life throws at you. Bengaluru-based Touchkin has raised $1.3 million (Rs 8.3 crore) from Kae Capital and other angel investors to develop the chatbot, an artificial intelligence (AE) coach for your behavioural and mental health. Wysa, co-founded by Ramakant Vempati and Jo Aggarwal, is a mobile telephone service, with predictive algorithms to detect age-related disorders. The virtual therapist is the company’s idea of helping everyone get access to ...