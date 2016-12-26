Tough year for India's super-rich; Shanghvi, Premji lose the most

London-based steel baron regained his listing in the billionaires’ league table for 2016 and came in at the second spot, as his company’s market value went up by $5 billion, or 86 per cent. Mittal had dropped out of the list in 2015, as the global commodity meltdown had roiled metal stocks last year. With metal stocks bouncing back, his fortunes also improved in line with the company’s performance in the stock markets.

However, for India’s rich, it was a bad year with seven billionaires in the top 10 losing wealth in 2016, compared with their wealth in 2015. Take for example, promoter — he lost a whopping $4 billion of personal wealth, as the company faced quality concerns over its production processes and plants from the US drug regulator. Information technology (IT) major Wipro’s promoter was another top loser, as he lost $2.9 billion of value during the year. Investors of IT firms are jittery over the impact of Donald Trump’s victory with the President-in-waiting’s promise to restrict immigration for Indian IT workers.