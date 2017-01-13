Company
You are here: Home » Companies » News » Automobile

SpiceJet strikes Rs 1,50,000 cr deal with Boeing for 205 planes
Business Standard

Toyota adds 543,000 vehicles to Takata air bag recalls

Takata uses chemical ammonium nitrate to cause a small explosion to inflate the air bags in crash

AP | PTI  |  Tokyo 

Toyota adds 5,43,000 vehicles to Takata air bag recalls

Toyota Motor Corp says it is recalling another 543,000 vehicles in the US for defective front passenger air bag inflators made by Japan's Takata Corp.

Takata is at the centre of a massive recall of inflators that can explode in a crash, spewing metal shrapnel inside the vehicles.

Toyota said today that the recall includes various models of sedans and SUVs made between 2006-2012. Among those recalled are the 2008-2009 Scion xB; 2009 and 2012 Corolla and Corolla Matrix, 2007-2009 and 2012 Toyota Yaris, 2012 4Runner and Sienna and various versions of Lexus made between 2006-2012.

Takata uses the chemical ammonium nitrate to cause a small explosion designed to inflate the air bags in a crash. At least 16 people have been killed worldwide and about 180 have been injured.

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
Advertisements

Toyota adds 543,000 vehicles to Takata air bag recalls

Takata uses chemical ammonium nitrate to cause a small explosion to inflate the air bags in crash

Takata uses chemical ammonium nitrate to cause a small explosion to inflate the air bags in crash
Toyota Motor Corp says it is recalling another 543,000 vehicles in the US for defective front passenger air bag inflators made by Japan's Takata Corp.

Takata is at the centre of a massive recall of inflators that can explode in a crash, spewing metal shrapnel inside the vehicles.

Toyota said today that the recall includes various models of sedans and SUVs made between 2006-2012. Among those recalled are the 2008-2009 Scion xB; 2009 and 2012 Corolla and Corolla Matrix, 2007-2009 and 2012 Toyota Yaris, 2012 4Runner and Sienna and various versions of Lexus made between 2006-2012.

Takata uses the chemical ammonium nitrate to cause a small explosion designed to inflate the air bags in a crash. At least 16 people have been killed worldwide and about 180 have been injured.
 image
Business Standard
177 22

Toyota adds 543,000 vehicles to Takata air bag recalls

Takata uses chemical ammonium nitrate to cause a small explosion to inflate the air bags in crash

Toyota Motor Corp says it is recalling another 543,000 vehicles in the US for defective front passenger air bag inflators made by Japan's Takata Corp.

Takata is at the centre of a massive recall of inflators that can explode in a crash, spewing metal shrapnel inside the vehicles.

Toyota said today that the recall includes various models of sedans and SUVs made between 2006-2012. Among those recalled are the 2008-2009 Scion xB; 2009 and 2012 Corolla and Corolla Matrix, 2007-2009 and 2012 Toyota Yaris, 2012 4Runner and Sienna and various versions of Lexus made between 2006-2012.

Takata uses the chemical ammonium nitrate to cause a small explosion designed to inflate the air bags in a crash. At least 16 people have been killed worldwide and about 180 have been injured.

image
Business Standard
177 22