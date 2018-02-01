Toyota domestic sales up 19% to 12,351 units in Jan; Etios export dips 3%

Kirloskar Motor (TKM) on Thursday reported a 19 per cent increase in domestic sales at 12,351 units in January. The company had sold 10,336 units in the same month last year in the domestic market, TKM said in a statement. TKM exported 888 units of the series in January, compared with 916 units a year ago in the same period, a decline of 3.05 per cent. "The customer demand has consistently been strong and we have catered to the growing customer demand," Kirloskar Motor Deputy Managing Director said in a statement. The success story of and Fortuner sales growth continues in the new year, he added.