Toyota Kirloskar domestic sales decline 9.1% to 12,539 units in March

-
ALSO READToyota domestic sales up 13% at 12,734 units in Nov; Etios export dips 47% Auto Expo: Want Etios buyers to upgrade to Yaris, says Toyota Kirloskar MD Toyota Kirloskar Motor posts 19.4% rise in domestic sales in Jan 2018 Toyota to launch cars with mass segment focus Toyota to hike prices of all its car models by 3% from January 2018
-
Toyota Kirloskar Motor (TKM) on Monday reported a 9.11 per cent decline in domestic sales at 12,539 units in March.
The company had sold 13,796 units for the same month last year in the domestic market, TKM said in a statement.
It exported 998 units of the Etios series in March, compared with 636 units in the same period a year ago, an increase of 56.91 per cent. The company exported a total of 998 units of Etios series in the month of March. In the montb of March 2017, TKM had sold a total of 13,796 units in the domestic market and had exported 636 units of the Etios series in March 2017.