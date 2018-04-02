Toyota Kirloskar domestic sales decline 9.1% to 12,539 units in March

Kirloskar Motor (TKM) on Monday reported a 9.11 per cent decline in domestic sales at 12,539 units in March.

The company had sold 13,796 units for the same month last year in the domestic market, said in a statement.

It exported 998 units of the Etios series in March, compared with 636 units in the same period a year ago, an increase of 56.91 per cent.