Toyota Kirloskar Motor posts 19.4% rise in domestic sales in Jan 2018

Automaker Motor on Thursday said it has recorded a 19.4 per cent rise in domestic sales in January. The company had sold 12,351 units in January 2018 as compared to 10,336 units sold during same month of last year. Exports in January 2018 stood at 888 units as compared to 916 units during same month of last year, a company statement said. "It is a delight to usher in the new year with a double digit growth.

We are happy to have sustained the positive growth momentum post GST," Motor, Deputy Managing Director, N Raja said. The success story of sports utility vehicle 'Crysta' and 'Fortuner' sales growth continues to the new year, he said. Customers continue to highly appreciate both the products and we are pushing our production capacity to fulfil the strong demand in the market, he added. Motor retails Innova, Fortuner, Corolla Altis, Etios, Etios Liva, Etios Cross, Camry and Camry Hybrid. It imports premium SUV Prado, Land Cruiser and Prius as completely built units, the release added.