JUST IN
You are here: Home » Companies » News

Hyundai Motors sales up 8.5% in Jan at 56,216 units, 9% growth in exports
Business Standard

Toyota Kirloskar Motor posts 19.4% rise in domestic sales in Jan 2018

The company had sold 12,351 units in January 2018 as compared to 10,336 units sold during same month of last year

Press Trust of India  |  Chennai 

Toyota
Toyota logos are seen at City Toyota in Daly City, California, US | Photo: Reuters

Automaker Toyota Kirloskar Motor on Thursday said it has recorded a 19.4 per cent rise in domestic sales in January. The company had sold 12,351 units in January 2018 as compared to 10,336 units sold during same month of last year. Exports in January 2018 stood at 888 units as compared to 916 units during same month of last year, a company statement said. "It is a delight to usher in the new year with a double digit growth.

We are happy to have sustained the positive growth momentum post GST," Toyota Kirloskar Motor, Deputy Managing Director, N Raja said. The success story of sports utility vehicle Innova 'Crysta' and 'Fortuner' sales growth continues to the new year, he said. Customers continue to highly appreciate both the products and we are pushing our production capacity to fulfil the strong demand in the market, he added. Toyota Kirloskar Motor retails Innova, Fortuner, Corolla Altis, Etios, Etios Liva, Etios Cross, Camry and Camry Hybrid. It imports premium SUV Prado, Land Cruiser and Prius as completely built units, the release added.

First Published: Thu, February 01 2018. 19:08 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU

Advertisements