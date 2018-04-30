Toyota Kirloskar Motor's sales decline 1.4% to 13,871 units in April

Kirloskar Motor on Monday said its sales declined 1.4 per cent to 13,871 units in April compared to the same month a year ago.

Kirloskar sold a total of 13,037 units in the domestic market in April and exported 834 units of the Etios series, thereby clocking a total of 13,871 units, the company said in a statement.

Commenting on the sales performance, N Raja, Deputy Managing Director, Kirloskar Motor said: "This month was quite eventful for us with the bookings opening for the most awaited product Yaris. Yaris is loaded with first in segment features and offers great value proposition in terms of best in segment quality, comfort safety and performance".

It also said the world-class sedan has been well appreciated nationwide since its first appearance at the

It comes at an exciting Introductory price in the range of Rs 8,75,000 to Rs 14,07,000, there has been very good initial response from customers. The deliveries to customers will begin from mid May, it added.

Fortuner and Innova Crysta continue to maintain a strong position in the market as undisputed segment leaders. The company is thankful to our customers for their continued trust and loyalty to the brand, the company further said.

looks forward to a positive growth momentum in the domestic sales in the upcoming month and expects good sales volume for our new entry Yaris, it said.