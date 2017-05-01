Toyota Kirloskar Motor sales surge 48% at 14,057 units in April

Domestic sales grew 51.81% to 12,948 units as against 8,529 units in April last year

Toyota Kirloskar Motor (TKM) today reported a 47.85 per cent jump in total sales at 14,057 units in April, driven by its newly launched SUV Fortuner. The company had sold total 9,507 units in the same month last year, TKM said in a statement. Domestic sales grew 51.81 per cent to 12,948 units as against 8,529 units in April last year, it added. TKM exported 1,109 units of the Etios series in April 2017 as compared to 978 units in the same month last year. Commenting on the performance, N Raja, director and senior vice-president - sales & marketing, Toyota Kirloskar Motor, said: "This growth has been propelled by the overwhelming response the new Fortuner has received." The new Fortuner has already sold more than 12,200 units in less than six months of its launch, he added. Raja further said the company's new Corolla Altis sedan also received good response from customers since its launch in in March, while multi-purpose vehicle Innova Crysta also registered strong sales.

