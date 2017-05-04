Toyota launches Innova Touring Sport variant; price starts at Rs 17.79 lakh

The company has sold over 85,000 units of Innova Crysta since its launch in the country last year

Toyota Kirloskar Motor (TKM) today launched a sporty variant of its multi-utility vehicle Innova Crysta, priced between Rs 17.79 lakh and Rs 22.15 lakh (ex- showroom Delhi). Christened as Innova Touring Sport, the new variant comes with SUV-like styling with changes in exterior as well as interiors of the vehicle. "Brand Innova has maintained its number one position in the segment ever since its launch in 2005 and the Innova Crysta continued this legacy," TKM Director and Senior Vice President (Sales & Marketing) N Raja said in a statement. The Innova Touring Sport enhances the same brand equity by offering a distinct style to a market that wants both the comfort and feel of a MPV and the style of a SUV, he added. The vehicle has been conceptualised, designed and developed to symbolise a modern and sporty MPV with a distinguished statement for the young and modern customers, Raja said. "We are confident that the Innova Touring Sport will set new benchmarks in this ...

(TKM) on Thurday launched a sporty variant of its multi-utility vehicle Crysta, priced between Rs 17.79 lakh and Rs 22.15 lakh (ex- showroom Delhi).



Christened as Touring Sport, the new variant comes with SUV-like styling with changes in exterior as well as interiors of the vehicle.



"Brand has maintained its number one position in the segment ever since its launch in 2005 and the Crysta continued this legacy," TKM Director and Senior Vice President (Sales & Marketing) N Raja said in a statement.



The Touring Sport enhances the same brand equity by offering a distinct style to a market that wants both the comfort and feel of a MPV and the style of a SUV, he added.



The vehicle has been conceptualised, designed and developed to symbolise a modern and sporty MPV with a distinguished statement for the young and modern customers, Raja said.



"We are confident that the Touring Sport will set new benchmarks in this competitive segment," he added.



The company has sold over 85,000 units of Crysta since its launch in the country last year.



The new variant comes with both petrol and diesel powertrains. An automatic version is also available with both the fuel options.



The Touring Sport comes with many features including seven airbags, vehicle stability control (VSC) and hill-start assist control (HAC).



It also comes with standard safety features like anti- lock braking system (ABS), electronic brake force distribution (EBD) and brake assist.

Press Trust of India