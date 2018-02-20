Toyota Motor Corp readies cheaper electric motor by halving rare earth use

Motor Corp. is readying electric motors that include as much as 50 per cent less in rare earths amid concern of a supply crunch as automakers race to expand their electric-vehicle lineups. Asia’s biggest carmaker has developed a magnet for the motors that as much as halves the use of a rare earth called and eliminates the use of others called terbium and dysprosium, the company said at a briefing in Tokyo on Tuesday. In their place, will use the rare earths lanthanum and cerium, which cost 20 times less than The carmaker plans to ask suppliers to manufacture the magnets. sees demand for exceeding supply from 2025, by which time the carmaker intends to be offering an electrified version of every vehicle in its lineup. By 2030, aims to sell 5.5 million electrified vehicles -- including 1 million wholly battery- or hydrogen-powered cars -- accounting for half of its projected deliveries.

Motors with the magnets can be used in any electrified powertrain, the company said.