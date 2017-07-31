Toyota Kirloskar reports best-ever July sales at 17,750 units

Motor (TKM) on Monday reported 43 per cent increase in domestic sales at 17,750 units in July, its best-ever performance during the month.

The company had sold a total of 12,404 units in the same month last year, said in a statement.

exported 1,723 units of the Etios series in July 2017 as compared to 1,344 units in the same month last year, a growth of 28.19 per cent.

Director and Senior Vice-President - Sales and Marketing said: "Last month, putting the dealers need ahead we had consciously taken the decision to lower the volumes of vehicles sold to the dealers." The company wanted to ensure minimum burden on dealer partners of any differential tax post GST, he added.

"However, we are delighted that with dedicated efforts from all our stakeholders we have been able to achieve the milestone of best ever July sales," Raja said.

The company sold over 9,300 units of its multi purpose vehicle Innova Crysta last month. It also retailed 3,400 units of Fortuner in July.

"However, the customer demand for our strong hybrid product Camry Hybrid has seen a significant fall owing to the price hike as per applicable tax under GST framework," Raja said.

He further added: "We hope the government would reinstate the preferential (lower) tax rate in favour of clean and green technologies such as strong hybrids similar to pre-GST era." It will help the consumer to choose advanced hybrid technology over petrol and diesel vehicles, Raja said.