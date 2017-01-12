Toyota set to drive record numbers of Innova this year

In a year marked by the on diesel vehicles in the national capital region and uncertainties surrounding diesel cars, Japanese auto major looks set to sell a record number of Innova, mostly diesel driven. The was relaunched in May last year under the Crysta brand and has since been on a waiting list, currently at four-six week depending on the variant.

Toyota, which occupies the sixth spot in the expanding Indian car market, sold a record 77,062 units of the during the financial year 2012/13. The volumes declined since and the company sold 55,242 Innovas in 2015/16. It has already crossed last year's total volume in the first nine months of the 2016/17 financial year (April-December) by selling about 60,500 units of the SUV. It looks well placed to create a new record in annual volumes of its best-selling product in India.

"It (FY17) could probably be a great year for the with record volumes. The product's strong DNA has helped retain its popularity among buyers. The addition of automatic transmission created lot of interest," said N Raja, director and senior vice president (sales & marketing) at Toyota's India subsidiary. is the most sold product from the company in the Indian market, bringing 56 per cent of the volumes.

Raja said the company continues to get average monthly bookings for over 7,000 Innovas. More than 95 per cent of the Crysta buyers are buying it for personal use. The company is meeting demand from fleet owners primarily from the previous model. Of the 60,500 units sold till date this year, 56,500 were Crysta.

The volumes by is significant because the company could not sell a single unit of the SUV in the large market for close to five months of the year. In December 2015, the imposed a on sales of diesel vehicles with an engine capacity of 2,000cc and above in the NCR, to address pollution. The was lifted in mid-August last year after the industry agreed to pay a one per cent cess.

is a major market for large diesel SUVs. Sales started normalising from September onwards but a second setback came from demonetisation (announced in November 2016) that impacted sentiments and left less cash in hands of buyers.

also decided to introduce a petrol variant of the Crysta following the diesel ban. However, 98 per cent of the Crysta volumes are of diesel variant. " is a bigger vehicle and a people mover. Most of our customers prefer the diesel variant and demand for the petrol Crysta is lesser than the diesel variant," said Raja.