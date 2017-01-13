Toyota to drive record units of Innova this year

Bucks impact of diesel ban in NCR after the industry agreed to pay 1% cess

Bucks impact of diesel ban in NCR after the industry agreed to pay 1% cess

In a year marked by a ban on sale of big diesel vehicles in the Delhi region and related uncertainty on such vehicles, automobile major Toyota looks set to sell a record number of its Innova models, mostly diesel driven. The Innova was relaunched by the Japanese company in May last year under the Crysta brand and has since been on a waiting list, currently at four to six weeks, depending on the variant. Toyota occupies sixth spot in the expanding Indian car market. It sold a record 77,062 units of the Innova during 2012-13. The volumes had declined since, to 55,242 in ...

Ajay Modi