Traders' body says e-tail sites flouting FDI policy

In a statement, CAIT
said it expresses "deep anguish and resentment for the lethargic attitude of the government for not taking any action against e-commerce
portals for openly flouting FDI
policy of the government in spite of making written complaints”.
CAIT
also sent a communication to Department of Industrial Policy and Promotion (DIPP) Secretary Ramesh Abhishek, saying "if no action is taken by the government, the trade body may opt for approaching a court of law for obtaining justice”. CAIT
also said on September 23 it had sent a communication to Suresh Prabhu, minister of commerce, regarding violation of FDI
policy by e-commerce
portals and the said communication was referred to secretary, DIPP, for appropriate action the same day.
CAIT
National President B C Bhartia and Secretary General Praveen Khandelwal said, "So far no action has been taken against such e-commerce
portals as a result of which some of them are again going to violate the FDI
policy, which is evident from the fact that similar big advertisements are visible for different kinds of festival sales.” But, the body has not given detail of any particular e-commerce
site. The CAIT
demanded immediate action against alleged-policy-defaulter e-commerce companies.
