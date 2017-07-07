Traditional is hip again! Vraj:bhoomi blends new styles with Ajrakh pattern

For centuries together in the artisan community that thrives in Kutch, Gujarat, “rang utarna aur rang chadhana (adding and removing colour)” has been an art passed down in families. Some time in the 15th century, “our forefathers moved here from Sindh at the invitation of the king of Kutch,” say artisans of the Khatri community. Their claim to fame is Ajrakh, a vast array of geometrical patterns that are blockprinted on fabric. Taking the story of these craftspeople across India are Bhoomi Dani and Priyam Shah, the powerhouse of a young indie label ...