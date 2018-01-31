Trai cuts mobile number port out charges by 79% to Rs 4

regulator on Wednesday slashed the charges for by almost 79 per cent to a maximum of Rs 4.



The prescribed ceiling for rates was Rs 19, so far.



Trai's latest move means that subscribers cannot be charged more than Rs 4 for their network port out requests but the recipient operators are "free to charge" a lesser amount from them for (MNP).



Notifying the regulation to this effect, the Regulatory Authority of India (Trai) said it has "decided that the per port transaction charge may be reduced as the costs of operations of Service Providers (MNPSPs) have substantially gone down and the volume of traffic has increased".



had initiated a consultation process to review these charges in mid-December and followed it up with an open house discussion on the issue on January 16.



The authority has been of the view that considering the upsurge in the volume of porting requests with effect from July 3, 2015, and the financial results of both the service providers (MNPSPs), the ceiling of Rs 19 is "quite high" as compared to cost and volumes of transaction involved.