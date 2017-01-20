Trai for stopping building owners' exclusive pacts with telcos

Trai has also suggested that TSPs and infra providers be mandated to share in-building infra

To stop "restrictive practices" adopted by building owners who give preference to a particular telecom service provider, regulator recommended that exclusive contracts that prohibit access to other players be treated as "violation" of licence norms.



"Indulgence into exclusive contract prohibiting access to other Telecom Service Providers (TSPs) may be treated as violation of the licence agreement or registration," said in its latest recommendations on 'In-Building Access by Telecom Service Providers'.



has also suggested that and infrastructure providers be mandated to share in-building infrastructure (optical fibre and other cables, ducts) with other TSPs, in large public places, commercial complexes and residential complexes in "transparent, fair and non-discriminatory manner".



It said that generally "restrictive practices" adopted by building owners for giving access to their buildings based on commercial interests had forced its hand and necessitated the policy intervention.



"In many cases, these owners enter into exclusive agreement with one of the for providing telecom services to dwellers and deny access to other TSPs, thus creating an artificial entry barrier for other TSPs.



"Such practices not only limit competition, it also leaves no choice to consumers except to avail services from the TSP with whom the contract is done," said justifying the need for bringing out specific recommendations in this regard.



It further said that suitable provisions for the creation of Common Telecom Infrastructure (CTI) inside the building should form part of the Model Building Bye-Laws.



"The essential requirement for telecom installations and the associated cabling should form part of National Building Code of India (NBC), being amended by Bureau of Indian Standards (BIS)," it said.



Completion certificate to a building should be granted only after ensuring that the as per the prescribed standards, is in place.



Access to building including facilities should be available to the on a "fair, transparent and non-discriminatory manner" and minimum three or infrastructure providers should have presence in the building.



To lay cables or install telecom infrastructure inside the building, TSP and infrastructure providers require permission of the owner of the building, and have to further pay a negotiated amount for the access to the premises.



"A need was felt for policy intervention and to evolve a framework applicable to in-building facilities to enable the telecom operators to obtain efficient access on reasonable terms and conditions," it said.

