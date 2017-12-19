Trai may cut mobile number porting cost by 80% to Rs 4 from Rs 19

on Monday started the consultation process to bring down charges to Rs 4 from Rs 19 levied at present.



The (Trai) in a statement said that considering the upsurge in the volume of porting requests with effect from July 3, 2015, and the financial results of both the service providers (MNPSPs), the present ceiling of Rs 19 is quite high as compared to cost and volumes of transaction involved.



"The Authority has, therefore, decided that the upper ceiling for per port transaction charge may be reduced as the costs of operations of MNPSPs have substantially gone down," said.



The watchdog in the draft amendment of the Telecommunication Per Port Transaction Charge and Dipping Charge Regulations has proposed that "the Per Port Transaction charge shall be rupees four".



It has sought public comments on the matter by December 4, 2017.