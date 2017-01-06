Trai to review tariff rules with telecom operators

Telecom regulator will soon form a joint committee with to review tariff rules, plan and work towards making its monitoring more transparent.

"We will form a committee consisting of officers and telecom operators' representative to suggest which are the provisions that have become obsolete and need to be changed. This includes tariff order, regulations, licensing and others," Chairman RS Sharma told reporters after meeting telecom operators.

has put forward five subjects before that need to be reviewed. Chairman and Managing Director Anupam Shrivastava said that regulatory intervention is required in the area of infrastructure sharing to bring cost of operations down and improve service quality.

The regulator also discussed the need to review existing plan, internet-based calling services, the current structure of universal services obligation fund, crowd sourcing of data for measuring service quality and next generation networks.