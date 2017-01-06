Trai to review tariff rules with telecom operators

"We will form a committee consisting of Trai
officers and telecom operators' representative to suggest which are the provisions that have become obsolete and need to be changed. This includes tariff order, regulations, licensing and others," Trai
Chairman RS Sharma told reporters after meeting telecom operators.
Trai
has put forward five subjects before telecom operators
that need to be reviewed. BSNL
Chairman and Managing Director Anupam Shrivastava said that regulatory intervention is required in the area of infrastructure sharing to bring cost of operations down and improve service quality.
The regulator also discussed the need to review existing telephone numbering
plan, internet-based calling services, the current structure of universal services obligation fund, crowd sourcing of data for measuring service quality and next generation networks.
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU