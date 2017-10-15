Transerve to expand sales network, enter new verticals

Transerve Technologies, a start-up that sells geospatial technology software to governments, builders, and city corporations — now plans to utilise them for a sales ramp-up and open more fronts in the next 18 months. Transerve raised $1.6 million from IL&FS Investment Managers and Omidyar Network in a Series-A round of funding, which was facilitated by Tribe Impact (previously known as Intellecap Impact Investment Network or I3N). Tribal Impact is an angel network that facilitates investments into early stage enterprises. “The fund utilisation is ...