Travel solution providers drive SMEs with adoption of cloud: Research

A rise in global travel and adoption of cloud solutions will drive growth in the SME (small and medium enterprise) travel technology market, points out a research paper published by Frost & Sullivan’s Digital Transformation team. The global travel market is flourishing. Growth is driven by several factors, including airport expansion in tier-I and II cities, high demand in emerging economies, government infrastructure development, a rise in disposable income, and adoption of cloud technology by enterprises for travel solutions and analytics. Developments and trends driving ...