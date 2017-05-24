Travelling abroad? Talk freely with roaming packs starting at Rs 499 a day

Staying connected with loved ones back home while used to be an expensive affair. However, the situation has changed drastically now, thanks to affordable starting at Rs 499 a day.

Leading telecom operators, including Bharti Airtel and Vodafone, are offering packs ranging from 1 day to 30 days. Airtel has roaming packs with prices starting at Rs 499 for 1 day, Rs 1,199 for 10 days and Rs 2,499 for 30 days.

Vodafone is offering unlimited international roaming proposition for travellers to the United States (US), The United Arab Emirates (UAE) and Singapore with roaming packs starting at Rs 5,000 for 30-days, Rs 3,500 for 10-days, Rs 2,500 for 7-days and Rs 500 for one day.

Vodafone said there is no cap on the number of calls or amount of high-speed data that can be used. Also, the calls include all incoming calls and outgoing calls anywhere in the world.

Airtel said starting April 1, 2017, it has ensured that there are no more bill shocks for even those customers who are on international roaming without a pack.

Any Airtel customer will be fully protected from bill shocks through an automatic adjustment that is equal to the daily pack for that particular country.

This means that the moment a customer’s billing reaches the price of a one day pack for the country, he/she will be automatically moved to that pack.

Even after exhaustion of pack benefits, customers will continue to have cheaper rates for calling and data usage.

Call charges have been reduced by up to 90 per cent to as low as Rs 3 per min and data charges by up to 99 per cent to Rs 3 per megabyte (MB) across popular roaming destinations.

Similarly, Idea Cellular is offering attractive rates to popular destination like US, Canada, the United Kingdom (UK), UAE, Asia and Europe.

The price for packs offered by Idea starts at — Rs 649 for 1 day, Rs 1,298 for two days, Rs 1,947 for three days, Rs 2,596 for four days and Rs 3,245 for five days.

Idea is offering international roaming at Rs 4,999 for 30 days in the US, UK and Canada and Rs 5,999 for Europe.

Calling card provider Matrix said it has also reduced its charges for international roaming, and tariffs offered by it are competitive against what telecom operators are offering.