Triumph Bonneville Street Scrambler: A big boy toy that conquers bad roads

The Triumph Street Scrambler, a modified version of the Bonneville Street Twin, comes with some noticeable additions like the 2x2 scrambler style exhaust setup, an engine bash plate and beefy Metzeler Tourance tyres. The motorcycle reflects both retro and a rugged personality at once. The 19-inch front wheel is bigger than the one on the Street Twin. Additions like machined foot pegs and brake lever significantly improve grip while riding off road. Triumph has also added an interchangeable pillion seat and an aluminium rear rack to improve the utility aspect of the motorcycle. The ...