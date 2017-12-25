Triumph Motorcycles gears up to take on Royal Enfield

Triumph Motorcycles is leaving no stone unturned to drive deep into the Indian luxury bikes market. Triumph has a market share of 19 per cent in the 500-cc and above segment in India.

Now, it is focusing on the mid-segment of luxury bikes, a stronghold of Royal Enfield (with a 70 per cent market share) through its collaboration with Bajaj Auto. The mid-sized market is estimated to be 800,000 to 850,000 units a year and growing at 20 per cent. Triumph and Bajaj are in the final stages of finalising the details of their non-equity partnership, which is going to roll out the ...