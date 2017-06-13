Triumph Motorcycles to nearly treble CKD assembly to 90%

Britain-based is planning to increase the Completely Knocked Down (CKD) assembly of its products in India to 90 per cent of its portfolio this financial year, from the current 25 per cent. And, set a target of doubling its sales by 2022.

After launching the Street Triple S, a new 765cc vehicle, Vimal Sumbly, managing director of India, said their sale proposition for users was reliability, safety, technology and pricing. “We want to give the best of technology at affordable cost, which is key for success in the Indian market. To be affordable in making products locally is key,” he said.

The brand was launched in 2013 in India. The is priced at Rs 8.5 lakh (ex-showroom Delhi). A 100cc vehicle would cost around Rs 60,000. Competitors in its segment include the Kawasaki Z900 and Ducati's Monster 797, priced at around Rs 10 lakh.

“We could be be price-competitive because our vehicles will be CKD,” said Sumbly. The CKD assembly facility is at Manesar, Haryana. “This year is going to be exciting for us when it comes to new launches and expanding the market,” said Sumbly.

Between 2013-14 and 2016-17, he said, the motorcycle industry reported a two per cent compound annual growth rate.

While that for vehicles above 500cc rose 23 per cent in the period, he added. Triumph India, says Sumbly, grew 63 per cent. The company says its market share is around 27 per cent in the above 500cc and above Rs 5 lakh segment.

The Rs 110-crore Triumph India says its target is to hold a third of the market and double sales by 2022. The company has 4,000 customers in the country. The plan is to increase its dealerships to 25 in two to three years, by adding nine. Seven of these will be in tier-II cities.