Truce with Ola not a condition for Softbank to invest in Uber

As explores the opportunity of investing in US ride hailing giant Uber, a truce between its unit in and rival isn't an immediate condition the Japanese investor is putting forward, according to a Bloomberg report.

Masayoshi Son, Chairman and CEO of Softbank, on August 7 confirmed that the company was in talks with both as well as its rival Lyft as the US ride hailing market was very big and the most important market globally.

The report says that while will raise just $1 billion to $1.5 billion at its current valuation of $70 billion, a second and much larger component will be used to purchase shares of current investors at a lower valuation.

The entire size of the round is said to be somewhere near $12 billion, with majority of that money coming from and China's Didi Chuxing.

However, the deal is said to be hung on Uber's ability to resolve a boardroom brawl between founder Travis Kalanick and one of the company's largest investors Benchmark Capital. Benchmark has sued Kalanick over defrauding investors by withholding information when creating three board seats last year.

Kalanick, who was ousted as the CEO in June, has also been accused of trying to rig the process of selecting his successor due to the influence he exerts on the company's board.

Over the past few months, has gone from being Silicon Valley's knight in shining armour to everything that's wrong with new age technology companies, including harbouring a sexist workplace culture, having a massive disregard for following rules and allegations of knowingly allowing an employee to steal intellectual property (IP) on self-driving cars from Google.

This has caused several of the company's shareholders to lose confidence in the company and its founder, who are now said to be looking for an exit.

If the investment in does go through, will find itself being one among the largest shareholders in both of India's top ride hailing While being in such a position could give the power to force a merger between the unit of and Ola, so far no such conditions have been placed in front of

Ola, which raised close to a quarter of a billion dollars from late last year, has modified some of its regulatory terms to curtail the influence of investors. An amendment to the articles of association of the company now states that and its affiliates will require the consent of the founders Bhavish Aggarwal and Ankit Bhati and board approval to purchase shares from other investors in

The move by came on the back of Softbank's orchestration of the now failed merger of Snapdeal, in which it is the largest investor, with larger rival Flipkart. While was willing to fund with up to $1 billion, the company only chose to take a smaller amount, fearing the overarching control of Softbank, and is instead in talks with firms such as Tencent and Microsoft to raise the balance amount.

Softbank's investments in is valued at over $6 billion, with key stakes in e-commerce firms Flipkart and Snapdeal, payments firm One97 Communications, ad-technology firm InMobi and rooms aggregator OYO Rooms.