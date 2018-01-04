Trump's H-1B visa tweak: Silicon Valley will suffer along with Indian IT

-
The NFAP has argued that each additional lot of 100 approved H-1B visas generates over 183 jobs among US natives, which is clear evidence of visas corresponding to greater job opportunities for US-born workers.
Several global firms such as Standard Chartered, Diageo, and Swiss Bank UBS are expanding in India, looking to tap local talent to deliver services. General Electric has shut its research and development centres in the rest of the world and is focusing on expanding in the US and India.
"If this move is initiated by the Trump administration, then a large number of Indian professionals may not get their H-1B visas extended. Many of these professionals work in the information technology and hi-tech sectors. This does not augur well for Indo-US foreign policy, especially when the Modi administration is working to strengthen ties with the US government," says Raju Bhatnagar, secretary general, Bangalore Chamber of Industry and Commerce.
