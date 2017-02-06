Truworth Wellness is bringing good health straight to the workplace

India is sick. Over the past few years, while infectious diseases have decreased, non-infectious diseases – chronic ones like hypertension, heart disease, and diabetes – have risen quickly, spawning alarm about lifestyles that contribute to the conditions.

Tech start-ups joined in the effort. To help doctors monitor factors like diet and exercise that affect chronic diseases, there are tracking apps like HealthPlix and Diabeto.

Rajesh Mundra figured that something else was needed. To address lifestyle and chronic health issues in the country, his start-up, Truworth Wellness, looked at a common symptom: stress. So the team bypassed the individual user and took the service to one of our most stressful environments – the workplace.

The wellness game

Working with like Amazon, HP, and Intel, Truworth runs a wellness program within corporates, stressing that healthy employees mean more output for companies.

“Productivity is 40 percent down for a person sleeping five hours instead of seven,” Rajesh says.





A medical professional will conduct quarterly health screenings on employees, sending the information to doctors to analyse the information. Those physicians come back with a two-pronged health and wellness plan, taking into account physical and emotional health.

From there, it’s all about engagement, gamification, and keeping the employee on the plan. Colleagues can use Truworth’s online portal or app to track their progress, compete, and go on “fitness adventures”.