Tryst with wild mountaineering: Kids will turn happy campers this summer

Lakeside adventures What if you could spend your days like the Famous Five, wallowing in the cool waters of a lake, embarking on treasure hunts and sniffing around for adventure? Every child’s dream is now available at Kshitij World’s lakeside camp in Takwe village, near Kamshet, 100 kilometres from Mumbai.

Perched atop a hill, surrounded by forests, the kids can embark on treks, read maps, participate in obstacle activities, enjoy a bonfire and soak in the outdoors. In the process, they’ll learn some life skills too, such as co-operating with kids from different ...