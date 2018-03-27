Turner International ties-up with IndiaCast for distribution in India

A day after its distribution joint venture with Zee was dissolved, International India Private Limited (Turner) announced the appointment of Media Distribution Private Limited, as its exclusive distribution agent from April 1. This includes the distribution of channels like CNN International, Pogo, Cartoon Network, WB, HBO and HBO HD to consumers in India, Nepal and Bhutan. A and venture, distributes channels spanning various genres including general entertainment, kids, news, music, infotainment, and movies. Siddharth Jain, managing director, South Asia said, “I am delighted to announce the appointment of as our exclusive distribution agent for India, Nepal and Bhutan.

I am very confident they will enable us to further enhance our footprint and bring the choicest content to our fans in the Indian sub-continent. We look forward to a long term strategic relationship with ”