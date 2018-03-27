Turner International ties-up with IndiaCast for distribution in India

A day after its distribution joint venture with Zee was dissolved, Turner International India Private Limited (Turner) announced the appointment of IndiaCast Media Distribution Private Limited, as its exclusive distribution agent from April 1. This includes the distribution of Turner channels like CNN International, Pogo, Cartoon Network, WB, HBO and HBO HD to consumers in India, Nepal and Bhutan. A TV 18 and Viacom18 venture, IndiaCast distributes channels spanning various genres including general entertainment, kids, news, music, infotainment, and movies. Siddharth Jain, managing director, Turner South Asia said, “I am delighted to announce the appointment of IndiaCast as our exclusive distribution agent for India, Nepal and Bhutan.
I am very confident they will enable us to further enhance our footprint and bring the choicest content to our fans in the Indian sub-continent. We look forward to a long term strategic relationship with IndiaCast.”Anuj Gandhi, Group CEO, IndiaCast, stated, “At IndiaCast, it is our constant endeavour to curate the best possible exposure for our content creator partners. Turner has a fantastic bouquet of channels catering to a bespoke audience. As we ramp up the distribution network for its channels, across India, Nepal and Bhutan, I look forward to a long-term association that is founded on mutually beneficial economics.”
