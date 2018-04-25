Turning a market upside down: How Haier's new ad showcases USP of product

You could be forgiven for accusing the dyed-in-the-wool Indian of doing exactly the opposite of what is expected of him. He parks his vehicle in ‘no parking’ areas without batting an eyelid, he rides his motorcycle without a helmet and talks on his handphone while negotiating busy roads or while passing through ‘silence please’ zones.

It is this penchant for the random that consumer durables brand Haier is looking to use as a tool for persuasion in its new television campaign. The advertisement draws attention to the idiosyncrasies (“ulti aadat”) ...