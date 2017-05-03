TV makers up ante ahead of ICC Champions Trophy

set makers are pulling up their socks to lure consumers with latest technologies and new products as the buzz around the grows.

The one-day international cricket tournament, second only to the ICC World Cup in stature, will start from June 1, and the top three TV makers, Samsung, LG and Sony, have started to raise the pitch. With the FIFA Under-17 World Cup also scheduled in October in India, these hope to beat the slowdown.

Market leader Samsung on Tuesday introduced its latest technology in India. With the USP of offering life-like colours, the South Korean chaebol is aiming to capture one-third of the flat-panel TV market by the end of 2017, up from 30.7 per cent now.

LG, the second largest player by market share, is banking on its (organic light-emitting diode) technology and plans to expand the range. “There will be new technology in the UHD line-up as well, which will focus on colour, brightness and quality of the picture,” a company spokesperson said.

Sony, which has 22.7 per cent share of the market, is focusing on its proprietary X1 processor technology to offer better picture quality. “Last year, we grew 30 per cent by value and 18-20 per cent by volume. This year, our projections are similar. We are also planning to launch a new technology in the next few weeks,” said Sachin Rai, head of the Bravia business at Sony India.



