TV Narendran's 'calm' composure readies Tata Steel for good and bad times

“If you are in steel business, you are better off not to get too excited when the going is good and not be too depressed when times are difficult,” says TV Narendran, managing director of Tata Steel, philosophically. Narendran has seen it all with hot-rolled coil prices swinging between a low of $380 and $700 a tonne and India becoming a net importer of steel in 2014-15 and remaining so in the following year, causing havoc to the domestic industry. However, he calmly deals with fluctuations in business fortunes. The composure that Narendran is credited with when ...
TO READ THE FULL STORY, SUBSCRIBE NOW AT JUST Rs 149 A MONTH
Key stories on business-standard.com are available to premium subscribers only.
Already a premium subscriber? LOGIN NOW
LOGIN
Not a member yet ? Resister Now
Connect using any below
WHAT YOU GET
On Business Standard Digital
On Digital
Our Partners are proud to be associated with this initiative and will contribute Rs 100 x 6 months thereafter, standard rate of Rs 149 will be charged.
Offer valid for Indian residents only
Requires you to share personal information like PAN, Date of Birth, and Income.
*Annual saving on WSJ subscription price of US$ 347.88 (12 months @ US$ 28.99 per month)
* 1US$ = 67.50 INR.
*Please note that this offer is not valid if you are/were a registered/existing user on WSJ Digital
Already registered ?