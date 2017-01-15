TV18 Broadcast gives nod to amalgamation of four subsidiaries

on Sunday said its board of directors have approved amalgamation of four subsidiaries -- Equator Trading Enterprises, Panorama Television, and (Mauritius) -- into TV18 Broadcast.

"The board of directors of TV18 at its meeting held on January 14, 2017, on the recommendation of the Audit Committee, approved the scheme of amalgamation of the direct or indirect wholly-owned subsidiaries of the company, namely Equator Trading Enterprises, Panorama Television, and (Mauritius) into with appointed date as April 1, 2016, under the applicable provisions of the Companies Act, 2013," the company said in a BSE filing.

However, the said scheme of amalgamation is subject to other regulatory approvals.