TVS Apache RR 310 has the heart and soul of a fierce beast on the road

The TVS Apache RR 310 is one of the most beautiful motorcycles this segment has ever seen in India. And when it comes to performance, this is a beauty with a lot of power. The front sports Bi-LED projector headlamps look mean from almost every angle.

The fairing gets rich lines that really stand out in the bike’s “Racing Red” colour scheme. The fairing of the motorcycle also gets gill vents that I found capable enough to blow away the hot air emanating from the engine. The build quality, fit, finish and quality of materials are all exemplary and ensure the ...