TVS Apache RTR 200 4V 'Race Edition 2.0' launched at Rs 108,985

on Wednesday rolled out the race edition of its Apache RTR 200 4V, priced up to Rs 108,985 (ex-showroom Delhi). Termed as race edition 2.0, the motorcycle's A-RT slipper clutch technology accentuates its performance, with 22 per cent reduction in clutch force for quicker upshifts enabling better lap times, the company said in a statement. Powered by a 197.75cc single-cylinder motor mated to a 5-speed gearbox, the vehicle will be available in Carburetor, EFI as well as Carburetor with ABS variant. "The new race edition 2.0, takes the racing experience up by a significant notch as it is enabled with the A-RT Slipper Clutch a first in this segment," Arun Siddharth, VP (Marketing)Premium two wheelers, International Business & TVS Racing said. While the Carburetor variant is priced at Rs 95,185, the EFI variant is available for Rs 107,885.

The Carburetor with ABS is priced at Rs 108,985. The company said EFI and ABS variants will be available only at select dealerships.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)