TVS first connected scooter NTorq targets youth; here are the key features

TVS Motor Company, a home-grown two-and-three-wheeler manufacturer, on February 5 launched the racing inspired NTorq scooter. Priced at Rs 58,750 (ex-showroom, New Delhi), the scooter boasts a host of features, many of which are first in its segment. The NTorq becomes the new entrant in the company’s scooter portfolio, which includes popular scooterette, Scooty Pep, TVS Jupiter and We Go. Here are the top five features that differentiate the Ntorq from competitors: SmartXonnect In a first for any two-wheeler in the country, TVS has equipped the NTorq with SmartXonnect technology platform, which allows connecting Android-based smartphones with the scooter.
TVS has also designed a dedicated app – NTorq – through which the rider can link his smartphone and is notified about calls, messages and routes on the go.Bluetooth-enabled digital meter The NTorq has a gaming console-inspired, Bluetooth-enabled digital meter that doubles up as the smartphone screen to display information such as calls and message alerts, maps for navigation, miss call alert and such like. This feature is also a first in the segment. Engine kill switch Though a basic add-on, the engine kill switch is another value addition feature. Storage space with USB charger and LED light In a first in its segment, the TVS NTorq comes equipped with a LED light and USB charging port, along with 22-litre storage space under the seat. Disc brake The NTorq has a 220 mm roto petal disc brake on the front wheel, which boast a diamond cut 12-inch alloy frame.
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU