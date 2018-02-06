TVS first connected scooter NTorq targets youth; here are the key features

TVS Motor Company, a home-grown two-and-three-wheeler manufacturer, on February 5 launched the racing inspired Priced at Rs 58,750 (ex-showroom, New Delhi), the scooter boasts a host of features, many of which are first in its segment. The NTorq becomes the new entrant in the company’s scooter portfolio, which includes popular scooterette, Scooty Pep, TVS Jupiter and We Go. Here are the top five features that differentiate the Ntorq from competitors: SmartXonnect In a first for any in the country, TVS has equipped the NTorq with technology platform, which allows connecting Android-based smartphones with the scooter.

TVS has also designed a dedicated app – NTorq – through which the rider can link his smartphone and is notified about calls, messages and routes on the go.