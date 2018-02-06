JUST IN
You are here: Home » Companies » News » Automobile

Apple raises iPhone prices by up to Rs 3,210 after customs duty hike

Warburg Pincus, Tata Motors call off $360-mn stake sale in Tata Tech
Business Standard

TVS NTORQ 125cc scooter launched, price in India pegged at Rs 58,750

TVS's Scooter has a fully-digital instrument cluster and smartphone connectivity; its aggressive pricing could give it an edge over competition

T E Narasimhan  |  Chennai 

TVS, scooty
KN Radhakrishnan, president and CEO, TVS Motor Company at the launch of TVS NTORQ 125 in Chennai on Monday

Two- and three-wheeler manufacturer TVS Motor on Monday launched a new 125cc scooter, TVS Ntorq, priced at Rs 58,750 (ex-showroom in New Delhi). 

The firm has invested around Rs 1 billion in the new vehicle and targets to sell 200,000 units in the first year.

The new scooter joins the company’s other products, including popular scooterette, Scooty Pep, scooters TVS Jupiter and We Go. The product will be available in the next one week across the country, said TVS Motor CEO K N Radhakrishnan.

TVS’s current market share is about 17 per cent in the scooter category, while it has market share of about 9 per cent in motorcycle.

Today, one third of its sales comes from the scooter category. Radhakrishnan expects the company will grow more than the two-wheeler industry in 2018-19. “We expect the industry to grow at about 10 per cent, and we will grow faster,” he added. The new scooter will be one of the major growth drivers. The company expects scooterisation will continue to drive the two-wheeler industry.
First Published: Tue, February 06 2018. 00:26 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
Advertisements