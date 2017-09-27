TVS Logistics ferries know-how

The $7.2-billion TVS Group is widely seen as a conservative conglomerate that follows a steady approach to growth. But one of the group companies, TVS Logistics Service Ltd, is proving to be an exception by pursuing an aggressive acquisition strategy. Over the next three years, the company has set a target of $3 billion in global revenues (including $1 billion from India), mainly on the back of overseas acquisitions. The implementation of the goods and services tax (GST) is expected to boost the logistics sector and TVS Logistics believes it would be one of the beneficiaries, given ...