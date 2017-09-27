TVS Logistics ferries know-how

The $7.2-billion TVS Group is widely seen as a conservative conglomerate that follows a steady approach to growth. But one of the group companies, TVS Logistics Service Ltd, is proving to be an exception by pursuing an aggressive acquisition strategy. Over the next three years, the company has set a target of $3 billion in global revenues (including $1 billion from India), mainly on the back of overseas acquisitions. The implementation of the goods and services tax (GST) is expected to boost the logistics sector and TVS Logistics believes it would be one of the beneficiaries, given ...
TO READ THE FULL STORY, SUBSCRIBE NOW AT JUST Rs 149 A MONTH
Key stories on business-standard.com are available to premium subscribers only.
Already a premium subscriber? LOGIN NOW
LOGIN
Not a member yet ? Resister Now
Connect using any below
WHAT YOU GET
On Business Standard Digital
On Digital
Our Partners are proud to be associated with this initiative and will contribute Rs 100 x 6 months thereafter, standard rate of Rs 149 will be charged.
Offer valid for Indian residents only
Requires you to share personal information like PAN, Date of Birth, and Income.
*Annual saving on WSJ subscription price of US$ 347.88 (12 months @ US$ 28.99 per month)
* 1US$ = 67.50 INR.
*Please note that this offer is not valid if you are/were a registered/existing user on WSJ Digital
Already registered ?