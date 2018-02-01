TVS Motor January sales jump 30% to 202,209 units; exports grow 25%

has reported a 30.1 per cent growth in sales during the month of January 2018. The company reported a growth of 262,995 units from 202,209 units in January 2017. Domestic two-wheeler sales recorded growth of 31.9 per cent with sales increasing from 172,101 units in January 2017 to 226,992 units in January 2018. of the company grew by 22.1 per cent from 70,049 units in January 2017 to 85,521 units in January 2018. Motorcycle sales grew by 63.7 per cent with an increase from 60,275 units in January 2017 to 98,649 units in January 2018.

Company's total exports grew by 25.5 per cent from 34,110 units registered in the month of January 2017 to 42,802 units in January 2018. Two-wheeler exports grew by 19.6% increasing from 30,108 units in January 2017 to 36,003 units in January 2018.

Three-wheeler sales of the company grew by 81.6 per cent, increasing from 4,850 units in January 2017 to 8,806 units registered in January 2018.