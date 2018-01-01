TVS Motor December sales up 39% to 256,909 units; exports rise 52%

Two and three-wheeler maker Company on Monday reported a healthy 39 per cent growth in December sales at 2,56,909 units from 184,944 units in December 2016.



Total two-wheeler sales grew 37.9 per cent to 2,47,630 units in the month in which domestic sales grew 35.4 per cent to 2,07,778 units, the Hosur-based company said in a statement.



Scooter sales grew by 50.5 per cent from 55,557 units in December 2016 to 83,640 units in December 2017, while motorcycle sales grew by 63.7 per cent to 95,281 units in the reporting month.



Exports grew 55.8 per cent to 47,818 units in December, of which two-wheeler exports grew 52.7 per cent to 39,852 units.



Its three-wheeler sales grew 72.1 per cent, increasing from 5,393 units in December 2016 to 9,279 units in December 2017.



During the third quarter of the financial year 2018, two-wheeler sales grew by 13.8 per cent to 7.99 lakh units, while three-wheeler sales clipped past 67.7 per cent to 27,000 units in the December quarter, TVS which is the only domestic two-wheeler company to have received the prestigious Deming Prize, said.