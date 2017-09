Two-wheeler manufacturer Motor Company on Tuesday launched the new dual tone 110 cc Star City+ motorcycle for Rs 50,800 (Ex-Showroom Tamil Nadu) for the upcoming festive season.

Star City+ comes with a four-speed gearbox “Ecothrust” engine that delivers four-stroke performance, churning out 8.4 PS of power at 7,000 rpm with a torque of 8.7 Nm at 5,000 rpm.

With a fuel economy of 86 kmpl, which the company claims is the highest among its peers.

This new 110cc motorcycle will come in three colour variants– Black Red, Black Blue and Red Black.